Police search for missing Toronto Woman Sarita Moore

This article was last updated on July 18, 2022

The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance locating a missing woman. Sarita Moore, 51, was last seen on Friday, July 15, 2022, at 6:30 a.m., in the Kipling Avenue and Arbor Dell Road area. She is described as 5’6″, with short brown hair. No clothing description available. Police are concerned for her safety.

