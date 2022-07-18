Police search for missing Toronto Man Joel Sproule

Joel Sproule

The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance locating a missing man.

Joel Sproule, 29, was last seen on Thursday, July 14, 2022, at 8:30 a.m., in the Dupont Street and Emerson Avenue area.

He is described as 6’2″, 190lbs, straight brown hair that is longer on the top with a fade on the sides, a full brown beard, facial acne, blue eyes, and pierced ears. He was wearing a black baseball cap, black t-shirt, and a hip pouch/bag that was slung over his shoulder.

Police are concerned for his safety.

