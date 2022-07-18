Police search for missing Toronto Boy Jonathan Chai

This article was last updated on July 18, 2022

The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance locating a missing boy.

Jonathan Chai, 15, was last seen on Sunday, July 17, 2022, at 5 p.m., in the Huntingwood Drive and Pharmacy Avenue area.

He is described as 5’7″, medium build, brown eyes, long black braided hair with red tips. He was wearing a black hoodie, black sweatpants, black and green toque, and had a black backpack.

Police are concerned for his safety.