Police search for missing Toronto Man Daniel Pollard

This article was last updated on July 30, 2022

Canada: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

USA: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance locating a missing man.

Daniel Pollard, 47, was last seen on Sunday, July 24, 2022, in the Highway 27 and Humber College Boulevard area.

He is described as 5’9″, 203lbs, brown eyes, and is balding. He was wearing a blue V-neck t-shirt, blue shorts, white shoes, black ball cap and may be carrying a red and black bag.

Police are concerned for his safety.