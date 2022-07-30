Police search for missing Toronto Man Daniel Pollard

This article was last updated on July 30, 2022
Canada: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…
USA: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…
The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance locating a missing man.
Daniel Pollard, 47, was last seen on Sunday, July 24, 2022, in the Highway 27 and Humber College Boulevard area.
He is described as 5’9″, 203lbs, brown eyes, and is balding. He was wearing a blue V-neck t-shirt, blue shorts, white shoes, black ball cap and may be carrying a red and black bag.
Police are concerned for his safety.
You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.
Be the first to comment