Police search for missing Toronto Man Kwaku Asare

This article was last updated on July 30, 2022

The Toronto Police Service requests the public’s assistance locating a missing man.

Kwaku Asare, 22, was last seen on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at 12:33 p.m., in the Bloor Street West and Quebec Avenue area.

He is described as 6’2”, 170 lbs., with a slim to medium build, short black hair, and clean shaven. He was last seen wearing black athletic pants, a white t-shirt with red ‘Kappa’ logo, black satchel, black mask, black aviator sunglasses, white wireless earbuds, and black and white shoes.

Police are concerned for his safety.