Police search for missing Toronto Man Christopher McCarger

This article was last updated on July 30, 2022
The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance locating a missing man.
Christopher McCarger, 51, was last seen on Friday, July 29, 2022, at 7:30 a.m., in the Yonge Street and Steeles Avenue area.
He is described as 5’10”, shaved head, light complexion, brown eyes. There was no clothing description provided.
Police are concerned for his safety.
