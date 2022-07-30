Police search for missing Toronto Man Christopher McCarger

This article was last updated on July 30, 2022

The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance locating a missing man.

Christopher McCarger, 51, was last seen on Friday, July 29, 2022, at 7:30 a.m., in the Yonge Street and Steeles Avenue area.

He is described as 5’10”, shaved head, light complexion, brown eyes. There was no clothing description provided.

Police are concerned for his safety.