Police search for missing Toronto Man David Fahim

This article was last updated on July 29, 2022

The Toronto Police Service requests the public’s assistance locating a missing man.

David Fahim, 33, was last seen on Sunday, July 3, 2022, at approximately 11:23 p.m., in the Jane Street and St.Clair Avenue West area.

He is described as 5’8”, approximately 165 lbs., with a fair complexion, thin build, short black hair, and a beard and moustache. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, and light blue jeans.

Police are concerned for his safety.