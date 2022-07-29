Police search for missing Toronto Man David Fahim

This article was last updated on July 29, 2022
The Toronto Police Service requests the public’s assistance locating a missing man.
David Fahim, 33, was last seen on Sunday, July 3, 2022, at approximately 11:23 p.m., in the Jane Street and St.Clair Avenue West area.
He is described as 5’8”, approximately 165 lbs., with a fair complexion, thin build, short black hair, and a beard and moustache. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, and light blue jeans.
Police are concerned for his safety.
