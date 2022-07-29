Police search for missing Toronto Man Owen Samuel Porres

This article was last updated on July 29, 2022

The Toronto Police Service requests the public’s assistance locating a missing man.

Owen Samuel Porres, 21, was last seen on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at 7 a.m., in the Bremner Boulevard and Rees Street area.

He is described as 6’9″, 150 lbs., with a slim build, and curly hair. There are no clothing descriptions available at this time.

Police are concerned for his safety.