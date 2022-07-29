Air France-KLM makes a profit again

This article was last updated on July 29, 2022

Air France-KLM returns to profitability for the first time since the Corona epidemic.

Air France-KLM recorded a profit of EUR 324 million in the second quarter. This is the first time since the coronavirus epidemic. 552 million euros in losses were recorded in the company’s first three months of 2018.

KLM made an operational profit of 262 million euros in the third quarter of this year. During the first three months, this amounted to three million euros. In the first quarter, Air France lost 363 million euros. In the most recent quarter, the French made money again, with a net of 133 million euros.

The demand for air travel tickets has soared to a new level. In the months of April, May, and June, the airline carried approximately 23 million passengers. More than 224% more than in the same period a year ago. Long queues at Schiphol, cancellations, and unclaimed luggage were all a result of this.

Marjan Rintel, the new president of KLM, described the preceding several months as a “perfect storm” in an interview. She took over as president on July 1st, replacing Pieter Elbers. It’s her goal “to tackle all the difficulties I come across and also get to know the firm, listen to what’s going on and observe what’s going on,” she explains.

Because of this, “we find it frustrating that the service we provide to our clients is no longer at the level they expect, and that we have been struggling for weeks with long lines at security, problems in the luggage cellar, and a widespread lack of workers.”

Thousands of pieces of luggage were abandoned at the airport last week due to a problem with the baggage system. Rintel claims that all of that luggage was returned to its rightful owners as recently as yesterday.

In addition, Schiphol’s flight movements have decreased. At the end of June, Cabinet officials stated that Schiphol would be reduced in size. Noise pollution will force a reduction in aircraft capacity from 500,000 to 400,000 passengers per year. Harbers of Infrastructure and Water Management stated that Schiphol has been in violation of the law for the past seven years by going above the “enforcement points for noise pollution.”

KLM is particularly harmed by this contraction, as the airline is in charge of a significant portion of such transport. Harbers told the House of Representatives in a letter that “reducing the number of aircraft movements may force the corporation to make hard and unpleasant decisions.”

According to Rintel, KLM has yet to make these decisions since the firm is unsure of the basis for the 440,000 figure. “In doing so, we’ll consider the implications for long-term sustainability as well as the impact on the community.” But we also want to find out whether there are less extreme ways to achieve the same results. It’s a topic of conversation. First and foremost, we need to know the facts. “

According to the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs, KLM and other airlines are involved in discussions for further development and implementation.

