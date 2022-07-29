This article was last updated on July 29, 2022

Chris Rock slap brought him good fortune.

Chris Rock has had a string of successes since his Oscar Slap. After the Slap, his comedy tour began selling out, even though he was uncomfortable with it. To avoid talking about The Slap, he joked about being “lonely in his fifties” throughout his performance. His 57 years of age astounds me. The next thing we knew, he had a girlfriend and they were travelling in Croatia together.

Lake Bell, a 43-year-old actor, writer, and director, is most renowned for her ability to make people laugh. The last time Chris performed with Kevin Hart was at Madison Square Garden, and she’s always backstage whenever he does. Chris has a lot to be thankful for these days.

