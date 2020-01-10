Chris Is Rocking An Unexpected Look

All of a sudden, Chris Rock, 54, has a whole new look! We were fascinated by this pic from an FX network promotional event. Turns out Chris is starring in the next season of the FX series Fargo and it’s set in 1950. It’s all about “immigration and assimilation and the things people do for money.” Rock plays the head of a corrupt Kansas City family struggling to take control of the city away from the Italian crime family. We saw the trailer and Chris does look good in gabardine…

