Best Plus-Size Sports Bras

Nothing can ruin a good workout quite like an ill-fitting sports bra. Whether it digs in, chafes you, or just isn't supportive enough, it's uniquely distracting and frustrating — sometimes even painful.

Women who wear a larger bra size may be especially affected. The options for plus-size sports bras are seriously under-served. Many retailers only offer options up to size DD, or have limited selections for band sizes. That forces people to squeeze in to wrong-sized bras, to double up on bras for extra support, or to wear non-sports bras during workouts, all of which is a recipe for discomfort.

If you're living this struggle right now, don't despair. We combed through reviews and recommendations to find the best plus-sized sports bras in the game. They're so thoughtfully designed, that you'll basically forget you're even wearing them while you work out. And that's the best endorsement a sports bra can hope for.

SheFit Ultimate Sports Bra

What reviewers think: "I have gone from having to wear a regular bra with an underwire and a sports bra on top of that to just wearing my SHEFIT!" one person on the site wrote.

Other fans love that the bras are true to size, and come in a range of fits — from 29-inch busts to 55-inch busts.

SheFit Ultimate Sports Bra®, $, available at SheFit

Enell, Sport, Women's Full Coverage High Impact Sports Bra

What reviewers think: "Have been using these for years and have found nothing better!" one Amazon review wrote. "The price is high, but probably reflects the work that goes into making them and the fact that they can last for a long time, if looked after. I bought my first one many years ago when I was riding and training horses and having a larger bust, [my breasts] can be uncomfortable and bouncy in most bras, but this is so different! Very structured."

Enell Enell, Sport, Women's Full Coverage High Impact Sports, $, available at Amazon

LIVI High-Impact Max Support Sport Bra With Wicking

What reviewers think: Padded straps and a comfort-conscious underwire make this bra a standout. One reviewer on the Lane Bryant site said: "Extremely wonderful… it's so hard to find a sports bra in a DDD that actually holds everything in place…. I will be getting more."

Lane Bryant LIVI High-Impact Max Support Sport Bra With Wicking, $, available at Lane Bryant

Curvy Couture Women's Plus-Size Ultimate Fit Underwire Sport Bra

What reviewers think: People like this bra because of its no-bounce cups, and wide range of sizing (going up to 44H). As one Amazon reviewer wrote, simply, "Finally. A plus size bra with support."

Curvy Couture Curvy Couture Women's Plus-Size Ultimate Fit Underwire Sport Bra, $, available at Amazon

Elomi Women's Plus-Size Energise Underwire Sport Bra

What reviewers think: "The bra itself is well-made, [with] cushion on the wire and [a] high rise so if you're full on top there isn't a lot of jiggle when you move," one Amazon reviewer wrote.

Another reviewer added, "I am a 34JJ. I ordered a 34J, one cup size down. My personal trainer has us jogging. (lol working my way up to running! Lord help me.) But I was having too many issues with bouncing, jiggling, and just plain too much movement. The Elomi Women's Energise Sports Bra has eliminated up to 95% of the movement. When you are a double J you really can't get better than that."

Elomi Elomi Women's Plus-Size Energise Underwire Sport Bra, $, available at Amazon

Goddess Mid-Impact Wire-Free Sports Bra

What reviewers think: "I was a bit nervous at first about the straps causing too much pressure on my shoulders. But I have to say this bra is pretty great (both support wise and the way it looks)," wrote one reviewer.

Bare Necessities Mid-Impact Wire-Free Sports Bra, $, available at Bare Necessities

Click HERE to read more from Refinery29

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results