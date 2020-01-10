“Human Ken Doll” Rodrigo Alves Is Now A Female!

To no one’s surprise, self-proclaimed “human Ken doll” Rodrigo Alves, has decided he wants to be Barbie after all. After spending $500,000 on cosmetic procedures, including bicep and six-pack enhancement, Rodrigo, now 36, FINALLY acknowledged he’s not happy as a male and has been quietly living as a female for the past few months. He’s been popping hormones and is looking forward to extensive gender reassignment surgery for the new year. The photo above was taken at a laser hair removal clinic in London.

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

