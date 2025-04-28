Man shot in police-involved shooting at Pearson airport

This article was last updated on April 28, 2025

Canada: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

USA: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

Armed man shot by police at Pearson airport causing a heavy police presence with several Peel Regional Police vehicles parked outside the massive three-level terminal building that’s the hub of Air Canada’s operations and most major international flights.

The victim was rushed to hospital and later passed away.

The SIU are investigating the shooting by police officers.

Flights have been delayed as a result

A number of passengers were seen walking up to the road with their luggage to get to Terminal 1. This investigation could take some time to sort out, causing a challenging situation for Pearson international airport. Passengers are requested to check their flights ahead of time.

Share with friends

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.