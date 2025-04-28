This article was last updated on April 28, 2025

Canada’s Mainstream Media Bias During the 2025 Election

There is little doubt that Canada’s dinosaur media is politically biased in favour of the ruling Liberal Party and a recent story that appeared on the CTV website is further proof that Canadians are being subjected to a steady diet of anti-Conservative, anti-Poilievre propaganda.

Here is the “news” article:

Here’s a quote from the first part of the article by Joanna Lavoie with my bold:

“An Elections Canada worker who allegedly encouraged voters to vote Conservative outside of an advanced polling station in York Region over the weekend will “not be present at any EC office or polling place,” a spokesperson for the non-partisan agency says.

“We always take allegations of partisanship seriously. When allegations are raised, we look into them. Measures have been put in place by the Returning Officer to ensure election workers continue to remain non-partisan,” Diane Benson, of Elections Canada, told CTVNews Toronto.ca in an email.

“The integrity of the electoral process, and the perception of its integrity, are our priority.”

Benson added that “out of an abundance of caution” they’ve also referred this file to the Commissioner of Canada Elections, which is responsible for ensuring compliance with the Canada Elections Act.

The incident in question occurred over the weekend at a polling station in the King-Vaughan federal electoral district at Teston Village Public School, near Jane Street and Teston Road, in Maple, Ont.Nadeem Mahmood, a spokesperson for the riding’s Liberal candidate Mubarak Ahmed, told CTV News Toronto that he was working as a scrutineer at that location last Friday when the “breach of public trust” occurred.

“What has happened is very concerning. It’s unacceptable,” he said.“Targeting voters in a particular language, for example, to promote a specific party, of course, is not only unethical, it borders on voter manipulation as well.”Mahmood said he’s aware of six to eight voters in the lineup who reported that a female employee there was “going around and telling selected people to vote for [the] Conservatives.”

Elections Canada workers at Canadian polling stations are required by law to refrain from partisan political activities during the election period.

Given the tone of the article, one would think that only the Conservatives are responsible for electoral misbehaviour. However, if you take the time to read further down the article, you’ll find this:

“The spokesperson did, however, say they’re “aware of a situation in Milton East–Halton Hills South where an Elections Canada worker was encouraging people to vote Liberal at a polling station, which we reported to Elections Canada.”

Elections Canada confirmed to CP24 that it is “aware of the situation,” adding that they “always take allegations of partisanship seriously.” “When allegations are raised, we look into them. Measures have been put in place by the Returning Officer to ensure election workers continue to remain non-partisan,” a spokesperson wrote in an email.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we have also referred the file to the Commissioner of Canada Elections, which is the office responsible for ensuring compliance with the Canada Elections Act and investigating potential contravention.”

Given that bit of news, why is it that the headline didn’t read “Elections Canada workers under investigation for urging early electors to vote both Conservative and Liberal at Ontario polling stations” rather than just highlighting the misdeeds of a worker promoting the Conservative candidate at a polling station in the King-Vaughan riding? Since most people don’t read beyond the headlines in today’s world, it is highly unlikely that they would realize that a pro-Liberal Elections Canada employee would be guilty of the same “sin” as their pro-Conservative peer.

This and other examples of biased reporting certainly makes it appear that the Liberal government’s policy of buying Canada’s mainstream media has been highly successful during the 2025 federals election.

