This article was last updated on April 25, 2025

Canada: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

USA: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

‘Apple moves assembly iPhones American market to India’

From next year, Apple iPhones no longer wants to assemble for the American market in China but in India. Report that Sources at the Financial Times. It is the result of the import duties that President Trump has established. For smartphones, although a temporary exception to the import tariffs applies, Apple seems to be sure to take it uncertain.

For China, an import rate of 145 percent has recently applied. For India that is a lot lower, namely 26 percent. Moreover, the levy on Indian products has been temporarily suspended because that country with the US is negotiating a trade agreement.

According to the British business newspaper, it is intended that the Indian factories will put together more than 60 million iPhones. That is a doubling of current production in that country.

Great shift

It means a major shift for the tech giant, which has been making its most important product in China for years. This all happens in Zhengzhou, in the north of China, The city that is also called ‘iPhone City’. Hundreds of thousands of employees put iPhones together.

At the same time, Apple has been working for some time to spread the assembly of products over several countries in Asia. In addition to India, Apple also has products produced in Vietnam.

Share with friends

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.