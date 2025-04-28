This article was last updated on April 28, 2025

Mark Carney and the Chatham House Tentacle

The Mark Carney tentacles seem to reach every corner of the globe. His affiliation with a very wide range of groups including, most prominently, the World Economic Forum make it almost impossible for Canadians to determine whether there are conflicts of interest that will present themselves in the future. One of his tentacles reaches into Chatham House, a United Kingdom-based international think tank and registered charity.

Here is an announcement from Chatham House regarding Carney’s appointment as the group’s Chair of the Panel of Senior Advisors dated May 17, 2022:

Here is another announcement regarding Carney’s appointment as co-president of Chatham House dated March 22, 2024, less than a year before he ran as the leader of Canada’s Liberal Party:

Here’s his name as it appears in the group’s 2023 – 2024 Annual Review:

Interestingly, as of February 28, 2025, Carney still had not resigned as President of Chatham House according to reporting by the National Post despite telling Canadians that he had resigned from all of his outside positions.

Now, not surprisingly, there is another interesting twist to this story. According to the Government of Canada’s International Assistance Projects Funded by Global Affairs Canada portal, Chatham House has benefitted from funding by Canadian taxpayers as shown here:

While both projects were funded prior to Carney’s appointment as the group’s Chair of the Panel of Senior Advisors, with his connections to the Trudeau government which began in 2020 and his close affiliation with fellow WEFer Canada’s Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland, one has to wonder if there isn’t some sort of connection between his association with Chatham House and the Canadian government funding of Chatham House projects.

If we go back to fiscal year ending March 31, 2022, we find this on the Donor’s page of the Chatham House website:

It turns out that in the fiscal year ending March 2022, Global Affairs Canada was one of Chatham Houses largest donors.

Up to March 31, 2024, the Government of Canada through various departments had also been research supporters for Chatham House:

If we put this all together, it begs the question; how much did Mark Carney have to do with funding Chatham House using Canadians’ tax dollars prior to becoming Canada’s Prime Minister? It will also be interesting to see how much funding Chatham House receives from Canadian taxpayers under a Carney-led government.

