Sara Ali Khan will give you major fitness motivation with her latest workout video

Sara Ali Khan’s physical transformation has been nothing short of inspiration for her fans. From weighing 96 kilos to losing 40 kilos in a short span of a year and a half, Sara Ali Khan has come a long way. She has recently returned from a trip to Maldives with her mother Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. The trio had quite the time of their lives on this much-needed getaway.
Sara Ali Khan will next be seen in Imtiaz Ali’s next with Kartik Aaryan and Coolie No. 1 with Varun Dhawan.
