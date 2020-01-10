Sara Ali Khan will give you major fitness motivation with her latest workout video

Sara Ali Khan’s physical transformation has been nothing short of inspiration for her fans. From weighing 96 kilos to losing 40 kilos in a short span of a year and a half, Sara Ali Khan has come a long way. She has recently returned from a trip to Maldives with her mother Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. The trio had quite the time of their lives on this much-needed getaway.

While Sara was there, she enjoyed her cheat meals thoroughly and now that she is back, she has returned to her strict diet and workout schedule. Sara Ali Khan posted a video of herself along with her Pilates trainer, Namrata Purohit where she’s performing some exercises. She posted the video with the caption, “Take care of your body. It’s the only place you have to live. ????????????????????????‍♀️???????????? @namratapurohit thank you for teaching me how to love my body, feed my soul and calm my nerves. #balance #positivevibes #loveyourself #beyourself ????☮️”

Take a look at the video.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on Jan 9, 2020 at 10:18pm PST

Sara Ali Khan will next be seen in Imtiaz Ali’s next with Kartik Aaryan and Coolie No. 1 with Varun Dhawan.

Also Read: Sara Ali Khan drives fans to a frenzy after sharing bikini pictures from her Maldives’ vacation

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results