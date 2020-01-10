LEAKED:  Tiger Shroff and Riteish Deshmukh's scene from Baaghi 3 goes viral

Tiger Shroff and Riteish Deshmukh will be sharing the screen for the first time. Riteish who is known for his comic timing makes for an interesting pair with Tiger Shroff who is known for his action. The duo is currently shooting in Jaipur and fan groups have shared videos from the sets. Meanwhile, Shraddha Kapoor who was shooting in Jaipur recently came back to the city after finishing her shoot.

In one of the video, Tiger Shroff can be seen lying on caught only to be disturbed by Riteish Deshmukh. In the other video, the makers are seen shooting the scene where Tiger Shroff is getting kidnapped by the villains who have a knife placed near his neck.

Earlier, pictures from the Jaipur schedule had surfaced online where Tiger Shroff was seen driving a bike with side scooter and Riteish Deshmukh was dressed in a cop uniform.

Tiger Shroff often shares pictures of himself from the sets of the film. The first two installments of Baaghi were super successful and the makers are hoping to follow suit. Currently, he is on his last schedule and shooting in Jaipur.

Helmed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under his banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Baaghi 3 is all set to release on March 6, 2020.

