Ranveer Singh is ecstatic as he meets an ardent fan who got his name tattooed!

Ranveer Singh recently attended the premiere of his wife, Deepika Padukone’s movie, Chhapaak in a multiplex. Making a grand appearance at the red carpet as he indulged in a little PDA with his wife, Ranveer stole a lot more hearts. He even took to his Instagram to share an emotional and a heartfelt note addressing the makers for making this film.
Ranveer will next be seen in ’83, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, and Takht.
