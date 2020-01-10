Ranveer Singh is ecstatic as he meets an ardent fan who got his name tattooed!

Ranveer Singh recently attended the premiere of his wife, Deepika Padukone’s movie, Chhapaak in a multiplex. Making a grand appearance at the red carpet as he indulged in a little PDA with his wife, Ranveer stole a lot more hearts. He even took to his Instagram to share an emotional and a heartfelt note addressing the makers for making this film.

While the ’83 actor was exiting the building, a lot of fans had gathered for a glimpse of the star but one of them managed to stand out! Ranveer Singh spotted a guy who had his name tattooed and couldn’t help but stop and hug him. We love how excited Ranveer got when he spotted him in the crowd! Watch the video right here.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Jan 9, 2020 at 6:06am PST

Ranveer will next be seen in ’83, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, and Takht.

Also Read: Ranveer Singh heads to Gujarat for his next, Jayeshbhai Jordaar!

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results