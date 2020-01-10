Amid Khaali Peeli shooting, Ananya Panday takes time out to spend time with children in Wai

Ananya Panday is currently shooting for her upcoming film Khaali Peeli in Panchgani. Taking time from her busy schedule, Ananya visited and spent time with kids who were differently-abled.

Sharing a story on her social media, Ananya Panday wrote, "It was such a heartwarming experience visiting this home we came across right next to our set in Wai! It's so inspiring to see the local women here take care of these children! ❤."

Today, she gave us a sneak peek into her on-set chilling with a fun behind the scenes pictures. She shared behind the scenes photo from the sets of the film, with the caption, "Laughter is the best medicine (so is being on set) ???? #WaiNot #SorryIHadTo ???? #KhaaliPeeli #BTS."

Recently, while Ananya Panday was having some fun-time on the sets. The actress shared funny boomerangs and also made director Maqbool Khan perform 'Dheeme Dheeme' on the sets of Khaali Peeli.

On the work front, Ananya Panday will also be seen alongside Ishaan Khatter in Khaali Peeli which is all set to release this year and the second film whose name is yet to be revealed but we will be seeing Ananya sharing the screen with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Deepika Padukone.

