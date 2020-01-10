Rohit Shetty and Karishma Tanna shoot for the promo of Khatron Ke Khiladi, complete list of contestants in season 10 revealed

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty is set to return for the first time as a host for Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10. Rohit, who recently wrapped up Sooryavanshi, was seen shooting the promo for the stunt-reality show recently.

Another person who was seen on the shoot was Karishma Tanna, who will be one of the contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. Dressed in school uniform, she shared a couple of photos on Instagram. "Take me back to school ..pleeaaseeeee," she captioned the photo.

Take me back to school ..pleeaaseeeee

Besides Karishma, Amruta Khanvilkar, RJ Malishka, Rani Chatterjee, Karan Patel, Adaa Khan, Shivin Narang, Dharmesh Yelande, Tejasswi Prakash and Balraj Syal are the other contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. The new season was shot in Bulgaria.

