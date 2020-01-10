Rohit Shetty and Karishma Tanna shoot for the promo of Khatron Ke Khiladi, complete list of contestants in season 10 revealed

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty is set to return for the first time as a host for Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10. Rohit, who recently wrapped up Sooryavanshi, was seen shooting the promo for the stunt-reality show recently.
Another person who was seen on the shoot was Karishma Tanna, who will be one of the contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. Dressed in school uniform, she shared a couple of photos on Instagram. "Take me back to school ..pleeaaseeeee," she captioned the photo.
View this post on Instagram
Take me back to school ..pleeaaseeeee . #khatrokekhiladi #promo #comingsoon
A post shared by Karishma Tanna (@karishmaktanna) on Jan 6, 2020 at 9:53pm PST
View this post on Instagram
#khatronkekhiladi
A post shared by Karishma Tanna (@karishmaktanna) on Jan 6, 2020 at 9:55pm PST
