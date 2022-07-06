Police search for missing Toronto Man Faiz Abdella

This article was last updated on July 6, 2022

The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance locating a missing man.

Faiz Abdella, 24, was last seen on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, in the Midland Avenue and Danforth Road area.

He is described as 5’10”, with a slim build, bald, and a black beard. He was last seen wearing a white hooded sweater, grey pants, grey shoes, and a black baseball cap.

Police are concerned for his safety.