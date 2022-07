This article was last updated on July 6, 2022

The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance locating a missing woman.

Aljazi Almaimoni, 22, was last seen on Tuedsay, June 28, 2022, in the Brant Street and Richmond Street West area.

She is described as 5’3″, with brown hair. No clothing description available.

Police are concerned for her safety.