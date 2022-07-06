Tom Beugelsdijk caught up in sports betting scandal

This article was last updated on July 6, 2022

Tom Beugelsdijk is no longer allowed to compete because he was caught betting on his own games.

Tom Beugelsdijk has accepted the KNVB prosecutor’s settlement suggestion of a five-game suspension (two of which are conditional).

The 31-year-old defender has been fined for betting on games in tournaments in which he has competed. The KNVB says that the investigation into match-fixing has not found any proof of it.

The investigation began if Beugeldijk (whose name was only made public at a later stage) had been sent off in a game against PSV on January 16, 2021.

During the inquiry, the police could not locate any proof of match rigging, but they did come across other criminal crimes.

2013 until 2021 is the time period.

Beugelsdijk, who played for Sparta Rotterdam and ADO Den Haag between 2013 and 2021, was discovered to have placed many bets on Eredivisie and cup matches.

In competitions where they compete, players are prohibited by KNVB regulations from gambling on duels.

Two NOS investigative journalists did a five-part audio series called “Gefixt” on the situation of Beugelsdijk, who is presently clubless.

Have you developed an interest in learning more? You may now listen to the episodes on your chosen podcasting platform of choice.

