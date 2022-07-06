Kim Kardashian and Nicole Kidman surprise audience at fashion show 2022

This article was last updated on July 6, 2022

During a fashion show, Kim Kardashian and Nicole Kidman made an unexpected walk.

The Balenciaga company had a fashion show in Paris on Wednesday, and a number of well-known celebrities walked the runway. Several celebrities, including reality star Kim Kardashian, actress Nicole Kidman, and singer Dua Lipa, appeared on the runway without warning.

Naomi Campbell and Bella Hadid, stars of Netflix’s Selling Sunset, also made an appearance.

Kardashian made her runway debut in a long, dark-colored gown. The front row seats were reserved for her mother, Kris Jenner, and her daughter, North. Lipa walked the runway in a bright yellow dress, while Kidman chose silver.

It’s not the first time Balenciaga has partnered with celebrities to unveil their next collection. During the spring show in 2022, we may see actress Isabelle Huppert and rapper Offset, for example. In a presentation hosted by the Spanish company in 2020, celebrity doppelgängers like Angelina Jolie and Snoop Dogg will appear in a presentation.

