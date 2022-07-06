British PM Boris Johnson refuses to step down

This article was last updated on July 6, 2022

Despite intense condemnation from his own party, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has refused to step down.

Boris Johnson, the British prime minister, has no plans to step down. Also, inside his own party, he has recently been slammed for his performance. Many of his cabinet members and ministries have quit because they no longer have faith in him.

The prime minister faced a barrage of probing questions on Wednesday during the weekly question hour. However, Johnson asserts that it is his “duty to keep on” in the face of the crisis.

Sajid Javid, the government’s outgoing health minister, made a statement in the House of Commons outlining the government’s basic integrity issues. This, in Javid’s opinion, is the most pressing issue.

He decided to quit because he no longer felt compelled to give Johnson another chance. For those ministers who are still present, he delivered this message: “Doing nothing is also an active decision.” But Johnson said he would only think about quitting if he thought the administration couldn’t do its job with him.

During Prime Minister’s Question Time, the opposition and his own party members lobbed questions at him regarding the latest riot over Chris Pincher’s appointment. When two men accused him of groping them, he was forced to resign from his position.

Seven cabinet members announced their resignations.

It was discovered on Tuesday that Johnson had denied being aware of a prior complaint filed against Pincher. In a statement, he said he was unable to “recall quickly.”

On Tuesday, Javid resigned, along with Rishi Sunak, his finance coworker. Five more ministers participated on Wednesday, along with a large number of government personnel. Several Conservative MPs have also written to the board of directors of their party to say they don’t like how Johnson is doing.

They’re hoping that the party’s rules may be changed to allow for another vote of confidence. Johnson barely won the primary election for his own party just one month earlier, with 59% of the vote.

