This article was last updated on July 6, 2022

Marianne Vos wins a second Giro stage, giving her a grand total of 32 victories in the Italian cycle.

Giro Donne stage winner Marianne Vos has secured a second straight victory. Her victory in Bergamo, Italy, was her second in a row after the third stage. In the sprint, the rider for Jumbo Visma beat Lotte Kopecky of Belgium and Silvia Persico of Italy. There were eleven women in the race.

In the 115-kilometer stage, the riders had to cross the San Pantaleone five times (1.8 km at 5.6 percent) and choose the Città Alta in the final (1.6 km at 7.9 percent).

Each attempt ended in failure. There were three riders that broke through after being held up by another rider’s fall on Città Alta: Vos, Italian Elisa Longo Borghini, and Spain’s No. 2 Mavi Garca. Eight riders were able to restart the race, led by Annemiek van Vleuten, who wore a rose jersey. Vos, 35, then claimed her 32nd stage win in the Giro d’Italia.

“When a Canyon rider went down, I got thrown into his path.” “Mavi made me pull over, so I chased after her. Van Vleuten agreed. He finished sixth, even though he passed the leaders right before the finish line.

On Thursday, the group will arrive at the Passo del Maniva, which stands at a height of over 1,750 meters. Dutch cyclist Annemiek van Vleuten has a 25-second advantage over Garciá and a 57-second lead over Marta Cavalli heading into the last stage of the Tour de France.

