This article was last updated on July 6, 2022

It was time for Inkosi lion to visit the dentist

Inkosi, a fourteen-year-old African lion, resides in an Australian zoo. They rushed him to the dentist as soon as they realized that his canine tooth had been knocked out.

That necessitated the death of the lion. The dentist was able to have a good look at his inflamed tooth thanks to this. It’s been a long time since Inkosi has felt this good.

An African lion may consume 40 pounds of meat in one sitting. They use their incisors to snatch and rip at the skin.

Additionally, the tongue is critical to a lion’s ability to feed. It possesses razor-sharp rasps that make it easy for the lion to remove the meat off of bones.

Thandiwe, a hyena from the same zoo, was also in need of dental care.

