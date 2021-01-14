Pauley Perrette Has A Soft Heart For Animals

NCIS fans still haven’t recovered from the fact that Pauley Perrette, who played the uber-popular goth forensic scientist Abby, left the series a few years ago. Pauley has always devoted time and money to animal causes so this news is no surprise: Pauley was watching the 6:00 news on ch 7 when they featured a story about the Montebello Barnyard Zoo. It’s a children’s petting zoo featuring farm animals like pigs, cows, and goats, with a few surprises thrown in like llamas and a zebra. It’s a beloved neighborhood fixture, but Covid has almost destroyed the business and they were running out of money to feed the animals. Pauley immediately contacted the TV station for info and donated $3000 to the zoo and encouraged friends to do so. Thanks to Pauley, nobody’s going hungry.

Photo: NCIS

