Amitabh Bachchan jokes about men’s Indian cricket team forming their own women’s cricket team; suggests team captain

Actor Amitabh Bachchan has never shied away from sharing his thoughts and light hearted jokes on social media. He also shares work and inputs by his fans whom he refers to as his extended family. Recently, the actor suggested that Indian cricketers might be looking to form a women's cricket team considering how most of them are fathers to daughters.

On Wednesday, Bollywood megastar tweeted that his Ef(Extended family) gave an input that the men's cricket team could possibly form a women's cricket team in the future considering all prominent players have daughters.

Adding to the EF input, Amitabh Bachchan wrote, "…and Dhoni also has a daughter…will she be Captain?"

T 3782 – An input from Ef laksh ~

"… and Dhoni also has daughter .. will she be Captain ? ????'' pic.twitter.com/KubpvdOzjt

Bachchan also shared a list of all cricketers who have been blessed with a girl with Virat kohli being the latest. This has been doing the rounds on social media ever since Virat and Anushka Sharma announced the birth of their child on Monday.

