Ivanka Trump’s Shattered Dreams

We were surprised to hear that Ivanka Trump considered going to Joe Biden’s inauguration even though her father wasn’t going. She felt it might make her look like a good sport and help her “future political ambitions.” Yes, she hoped to run for President someday! When her father was elected, Ivanka gave up her fashion business and became a Senior Advisor to the President- and she LOVED her new career. Last week’s drama made it unlikely that she would even be INVITED to the pared-down inauguration and she gave up that idea. Insiders say she remains optimistic that she will have a political career in spite of the toxicity of her family name. Others say Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner’s reputations are damaged beyond repair.

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

Click HERE to read more from this author.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results