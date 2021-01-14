Ivanka Trump’s Shattered Dreams

January 14, 2021 Janet Charlton Hollywood Gossip 0

We were surprised to hear that Ivanka Trump considered going to Joe Biden’s inauguration even though her father wasn’t going. She felt it might make her look like a good sport and help her “future political ambitions.” Yes, she hoped to run for President someday! When her father was elected, Ivanka gave up her fashion business and became a Senior Advisor to the President- and she LOVED her new career. Last week’s drama made it unlikely that she would even be INVITED to the pared-down inauguration and she gave up that idea. Insiders say she remains optimistic that she will have a political career in spite of the toxicity of her family name. Others say Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner’s reputations are damaged beyond repair.

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

