Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone’s Fighter to be mounted on Rs. 250 crore budget

Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and director Siddharth Anand put all rumours to rest when they announced their collaboration on Hrithik’s birthday on January 10, 2021. Titled Fighter, the announcement was made along with the motion poster that had Hrithik’s voiceover saying, “Duniya mein mil jayenge aashiq kai, Par watan se haseen sanam nahin hota. Heeron mein simat kar, sone se lipat kar marte hain kai, par tirange se khoobsurat qafan nahin hota.”

Hrithik Roshan and Siddharth Anand are reuniting after Bang Bang and War. According to a tabloid, the film will be mounted on a massive scale and one can expect action sequences like real fight scenes, chase sequences with a story focusing on nationalism, romance, and much more. Apart from that, it is allegedly going to be the costliest film in Bollywood with a budget of Rs. 250 crores. It will be quite exciting to see superhit duo Hrithik Roshan and Siddharth Anand come back together for this high octane action film.

Fighter is set for September 30, 2022 release.

