Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone’s Fighter to be mounted on Rs. 250 crore budget

Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and director Siddharth Anand put all rumours to rest when they announced their collaboration on Hrithik’s birthday on January 10, 2021. Titled Fighter, the announcement was made along with the motion poster that had Hrithik’s voiceover saying, “Duniya mein mil jayenge aashiq kai, Par watan se haseen sanam nahin hota. Heeron mein simat kar, sone se lipat kar marte hain kai, par tirange se khoobsurat qafan nahin hota.”
Fighter is set for September 30, 2022 release.
