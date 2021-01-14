Vijay starrer Master to be remade in Hindi; Kabir Singh producer Murad Khetani bags rights

Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi starrer Master became the first major India film to hit the theatres in the post pandemic world. The film that released on Wednesday, created a new box-office record by earning over Rs. 40 crore on day one despite the pandemic.

Reportedly, now the film will be remade in Hindi. According to reports, Kabir Singh producer Murad Khetani has bought the rights of the film and will be narrating the story in Hindi along with Endemol Shine as his production partner. Reports state that the paperwork is in place and the official announcement for the same will be mad anytime soon.

The reports further reveal that Murad along with his team flew to Hyderabad two weeks ago for a special screening of the film along with the producers of the film. They loved the film and it led to paperwork work. They reportedly purchased the films for a heavy sum.

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Master starred two of the biggest stars of Tamil cinema. Murad plans to rope in two Big Bollywood stars for the remake, however, casting decisions will be made only after they have a director on board. The film is likely to go on floors later this year.

