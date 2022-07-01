This article was last updated on July 1, 2022

Elisa Balsamo shines at the opening stage of the Giro d’Italia Donne.

The first stage of the Giro d’Italia Donne has been won by Italy’s Elisa Balsamo (Trek) in Sardinia. Andrea Petacchi (Orica-GreenEdge) snatched the leader’s pink jersey from Kristen Faulkner (Jumbo) during a thrilling sprint finish in the final time trial.

The 106-mile journey from Villasimius to Tortoli was largely uneventful for the Peloton. In the end, the few attempts to flee were ineffective.

There was a frenzied race to the finish. Chiara Consonni was shocked by Vos, who was the first to begin. Elisa Balsamo the reigning world champion who had placed third in the prologue, responded quickly and went up and over just before the finish line was reached. In third place was DSM’s Charlotte Kool.

Four seconds separate Elisa Balsamo and Faulkner in the overall standings. Georgia Baxer, a gymnast from Australia, is in third place overall after scoring eight points. Vos finishes sixth, 12 seconds behind the winner. Also in the top ten are Annemiek van Vleuten (seventh), Lucinda Brand (eighth) and Riejanne Markus (ninth).

It’s time for another stage in Sardinia on Saturday. The women‘s Giro d’Italia begins on Monday and culminates in Padova on Sunday, July 10, at the same time as the men’s race.

Share with friends

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.