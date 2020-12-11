Can Julia Roberts Fill Nicole Kidman’s Shoes?

It’s been tough since the final episode of The Undoing aired. We were so totally immersed in the story about Nicole Kidman’s character’s life with her questionable husband (played by High Grant ) that we feel a sense of loss now that it’s over! In many series, a two hour story seems to be stretched out to fill six hours with pointless scenes added just for length. Every episode of The Undoing was gripping and important. But there is a glimmer of hope. Julia Roberts has just closed a deal for a limited series, The Last Thing He Told Me, with Reese Witherspoon’s company producing. It’s based on a female-authored book that hasn’t been released yet about a woman who forms an unexpected relationship with her teenage stepdaughter while searching for the truth behind her husband’s disappearance. (Another protagonist with a questionable husband!) Nice to see more women involved in productions that appeal to women.

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

