Hailee Steinfeld stars as archer Kate Bishop as she joins Jeremy Renner in Marvel and Disney+ Hawkeye series 

It's official! Jeremy Renner reprises the role of Clint Barton in the Hawkeye series. Joining him in the adventure is Hailee Steinfeld as archer Kate Bishop. The first look was unveiled on Thursday.

During The Walt Disney Company’s Investor Day, Kevin Feige, president, Marvel Studios, confirmed that Steinfeld will play the role of the well-known archer. In Marvel Comics, Kate Bishop utilizes her notable combat abilities to fight the good fight, whether as a Young Avenger, alongside mentor Clint Barton, or on her own.

Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Zahn McClarnon, Brian d’Arcy James, and newcomer Alaqua Cox will be joining the cast,

Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye will be helmed by Rhys Thomas and directing duo Bert and Bertie. It is set for a late 2021 premiere on Disney+!

