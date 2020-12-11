Suhana Khan misses her bestie, shares a beautiful picture on Instagram

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan is quite popular on social media. It was only this year when she made her private account on Instagram, public. It is also a verified account where she shares glimpses of her life.

The young star kid recently took to Instagram to share a photo with her bestie. She said misses her. She captioned the photo, “Misss uuu.” In the picture, Suhana is seen wearing denim and a navy blue and white top.

Recently, Suhana Khan had accompanied her father Shah Rukh Khan, and family to Dubai to watch the Indian Premier League and support Kolkata Knight Riders.

