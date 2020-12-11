Heidi Klum’s Daughter Leni Is Already A Cover Girl!

Heidi Klum decided that sixteen was the perfect age for her daughter Leni to be allowed to model. Leni has been interested in getting into the business for awhile, but mom turned down offers and refused to allow it until now. Leni never imagined she’d make her modeling debut on the COVER of Vogue Germany! Everybody is saying Leni is a mini-me of Heidi, but we think hair is what they have most in common. Their faces are quite different and beautiful in their own way. It’s nice that all of Heidi’s kids are very fond of her new husband, Tokyo Hotel musician Tom Kaulitz. Tom wisely included the kids when he proposed to Heidi – and asked their permission first!

Photo: Vogue Germany

