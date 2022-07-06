Mohammed Mohibbullah arrested by police for sexual assault

This article was last updated on July 6, 2022

The Toronto Police Service would like to advise the public of an arrest in a Sexual Assault investigation.

It is alleged that:

* between July 1, 2021 and August 31, 2021, a man sexually assaulted a student while tutoring at an address in the Parliament Street and Dundas Street East area.

On Monday, June 6, 2022, Mohammed Mohibbullah, 37, of Toronto, was arrested. He was charged with:

1. Sexual Assault

2. Sexual Interference

He is scheduled to appear in court at Old City Hall on Friday, August 5, 2022, at 11 a.m., in room 117.