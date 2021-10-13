Timothée Chalamet reacts to his Call Me By Your Name co-star Armie Hammer’s sexual assault allegations

Hollywood actor Timothée Chalamet has addressed the sexual assault allegations against his Call Me by Your Name co-star Armie Hammer in a new interview where the actor gave a brief response on the widely publicized scandal.

Chalamet said in a profile that appeared in Time magazine on Monday, “I totally get why you’re asking that but it’s a question worthy of a larger conversation, and I don’t want to give you a partial response.”

Hammer was accused of rape in March. He has strongly denied the claim and all other sexual abuse allegations against him, but his career faces irreparable fallout. Chalamet and Hammer co-starred in the 2017 film Call Me by Your Name, which gave Chalamet his breakthrough role.

According to Variety, the rape allegation against Hammer came from a woman named Effie, who is believed to run a now-infamous, anonymous Instagram account, which first published wide-ranging accusations against Hammer from various women, who said he had cannibalistic fantasies and was emotionally abusive. Effie, represented by power attorney Gloria Allred, accused Hammer of violent rape and physical abuse, during their on-and-off four-year relationship from 2016 to 2020.

Hammer has repeatedly denied all wrongdoings and has maintained that all of his relationships were consensual. The rape accusation led to an investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department.

The accusation followed a scandal that erupted on social media when Hammer’s alleged DMs were published on Effie’s anonymous Instagram account. When the messages first leaked online, the controversy was covered in a salacious manner, given the nature of the allegations, but as more serious claims surfaced, the women accusing Hammer said the actor used his sexual proclivities as a smokescreen for emotional abuse, manipulation and coercion.

In the wake of the allegations and social media storm, Hammer was fired from numerous projects and was dropped from his agency, WME.

