Michael Kors to launch MK My Way In-store pop-ups throughout India; Janhvi Kapoor to feature in digital campaigns

Michael Kors is pleased to announce the launch of an exciting new pop-up store activation throughout India to celebrate MK My Way—the popular interactive experience that immerses customers in the luxe world of Michael Kors and lets them customize their Signature logo print handbags with their initials.
The MK My Way activation will take place in stores with a colorful pop-up kiosk. Equal parts are elevated and high-energy, the pop-up’s countertop and façade are splashed with metallic hues and punctuated by oversized, graphic takes on the brand’s signature print.
The pop-up store activations will take place in several cities throughout India, including:
• Jio World Drive in Mumbai (from October 8—31)
• DLF Emporio in Delhi (from October 11—31)
• UB City in Bangalore (from October 23—30)
• Tatacliq Luxury (online) (from October 18—31)
