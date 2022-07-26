Police search for missing Toronto Man Isreal “Ike” Villarreal

This article was last updated on July 26, 2022

The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance locating a missing man.

Isreal “Ike” Villarreal, 37, was last seen on Sunday, July 17, 2022, at 12 p.m., in the Gerrard Street East and Broadview Avenue area.

He is described as 5’8″, 160lbs, black hair, brown eyes. There was no clothing description provided.

Police are concerned for his safety.