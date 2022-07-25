Police search for missing Toronto Man Terry David Kulczycky

This article was last updated on July 25, 2022

The Toronto Police Service requests the public’s assistance locating a missing man.

Terry David Kulczycky, 37, was last seen on Saturday, June 18, 2022, in the Bloor Street West and Dufferin Street area.

He is described as 6’0″, 180 lbs., with an average build, light complexion, shaved head, short black beard and brown eyes. There are no clothing descriptions at this time.

Police are concerned for their safety.