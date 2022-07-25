Police search for missing Toronto Man Andre Sheldon Ramkissoon-Wekerle

This article was last updated on July 25, 2022

The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance locating a missing man.

Andre Sheldon Ramkissoon-Wekerle, 27, was last seen on Sunday, July 24, 2022, at 9 p.m., in the Jane Street and Finch Avenue West area.

He is described as 5’10”, 140lbs, thin build, black short braids, moustache. He was wearing a black t-shit, burgundy jogging pants, and a black and gold Raptors ball cap. He was driving a 2018 red Mercedes-Benz with Ontario marker CHJB062.

Police are concerned for his safety.