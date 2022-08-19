Police search for missing Toronto Boy Khalied Laban

Khalied Laban

The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance locating a missing boy.

Khalied Laban, 17, was last seen on Sunday, August 14, 2022, at approximately midnight, in the Don Mills Road and Graydon Hall Drive area.

He is described as 5’8″, 130 lbs., with a thin build and black curly hair often worn in a ponytail. He is believed to be wearing a white baseball cap with a red Toronto Raptors logo, white and red Air Jordan sneakers and is known to wear sweat suits.

Police are concerned for his safety.

