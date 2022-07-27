Police search for missing Toronto Woman Zeinab Obsiye

This article was last updated on July 28, 2022

The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance locating a missing woman.

Zeinab Obsiye, 24, was last seen on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at 5:20 a.m., in the Dixon Road and Islington Avenue area.

She is described as 5’1″, heavy build, with shoulder length black hair. She was wearing all black clothing.

Police are concerned for her safety.