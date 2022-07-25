Police search for missing Toronto Man Balbir Singh

This article was last updated on July 25, 2022

The Toronto Police Service requests the public’s assistance locating a missing man.

Balbir Singh 28, was last seen on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at 10 a.m., in the Park Lawn Road and Lake Shore Boulevard West area.

He is described as 5’10”, 190 lbs., short black hair, beard, brown eyes. He was was wearing a green T-shirt with “BOSS” written on it and was carrying luggage.

Police are concerned for his well being.