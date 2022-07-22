Police search for missing Toronto Woman Azadeh Fazli

This article was last updated on July 22, 2022

The Toronto Police Service requests the public’s assistance locating a missing woman.

Azadeh Fazli, 41, was last seen on Monday, July 18, 2022, at 5 p.m., in the Bayview Avenue and Sheppard Avenue East area.

She is described as 5’4″, with a medium build, and long dark wavy hair. There are no clothing descriptions available at this time.

Police are concerned for her safety.