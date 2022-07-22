Jessy Burton of Toronto arrested for child porn

This article was last updated on July 22, 2022

The Toronto Police Service would like to make the public aware of an arrest made in a child sexual abuse material investigation.

On Wednesday, July 20, 2022, the Toronto Police Service – Child Exploitation Section executed a search warrant in the Islington Avenueand Dixon Road area. A quantity of electronic devices were seized during the search.

Jessy Burton, 22, of Toronto, was arrested and charged with:

two counts of Possession of Child Pornography two counts of Access Child Pornography

He is scheduled to appear in court at 2201 Finch Avenue West on Friday, September 2, 2022, at 10 a.m., via video link.

